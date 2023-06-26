Ropar resident nabbed with 38-kg poppy husk

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 25

The rural police today arrested a man with 38 kg of poppy husk and seized an HP-numbered truck from his possession. SP, Investigation, Manpreet Singh Dhillon said during a patrol in the Adampur area, a police team near Kahanpur service road spotted a man sitting in a parked truck. On being questioned on suspicion, the truck driver revealed his identity as Somi, a resident of Pirthipur in Ropar.

Upon a thorough search of the truck, the vehicle’s tool box was found to contain two weighty plastic sacks hidden under tarpaulin. Upon being opened and searched, the twin sacks were found to weigh 19 kg each - a total of 38 kg. The accused, Somi, was arrested. A case under Sections 15 B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Maqsudan police station against him on June 24.

SP Dhillon said the accused, Somi, was supplying drugs under the garb of this vocation. The SP said the accused was being presented in court and his remand was being obtained upon which his properties and assets would be investigated. The SP also said the trail of the drug supply chain through which he was operating was also being investigated.