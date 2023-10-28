ROs appointed for civic body elections

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 27

Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) have been appointed for the upcoming civic elections in the district. Elections for Nagar Panchayat, Mahilpur and by-election for Ward number 8 of Nagar Council, Tanda, Ward numbers 6, 7 and 27 of Municipal Corporation, Hoshiarpur and ward number 11 of Municipal Council, Hariana, will be held.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum Additional District Election Officer Balraj Singh said for the by-election of Hoshiarpur Municipal Corporation, SE Kandi Canal Circle has been appointed as Returning Officer and Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, Provincial Division (B&R), Hoshiarpur has been appointed as Assistant Returning Officer. Similarly, Naib Tehsildar, Bhunga, has been appointed as the returning officer for Municipal Council, Hariana, and the principal of GGDSD College, Haryana, has been appointed as the Assistant Returning Officer.

He said that for Urmar Tanda Municipal Council by-election, Naib Tehsildar, Tanda, has been appointed as returning officer and SDO, Tubewell Corporation, Hoshiarpur, has been appointed as assistant returning officer. For the general elections of Mahilpur Nagar Panchayat, Executive Engineer, Public Works Department (B&R), Garhshankar, has been appointed as the returning officer and SDO, Water Supply and Sanitation Division, Garhshankar, has been appointed as the assistant returning officer.

#Hoshiarpur