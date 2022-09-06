Rotary club honours teachers

Jalandhar: It was a proud moment for the Group of State Public Schools as the Rotary Club (Jalandhar West) honoured its teachers, Sukhjinder and Reena of State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, were honoured with the Best Teacher Award. In the school, a special assembly was organised for expressing gratitude to the teachers. Students made cards to show their love and affection to their teachers. One act play was also presented on the stage to highlight the importance of having teachers in the students' life. A cake-cutting ceremony was held. Principal Savina Bahl congratulated the teachers and appreciated their contribution towards education.

DIPS Chain organises special events

To make this day of teachers special, a programme was organised in all schools and colleges of the DIPS Chain. Teachers who performed well in education field were felicitated by the DIPS management with letters of appreciation. A special morning assembly was organised by the children. Through their poetry and speech, the students informed about the importance of this day. The teachers participated in a cake-cutting ceremony. Fun games were organised by the seniors for the teachers. CEO Monica Mandotra wished all the principals, teachers and staff on the occasion.

Mayor World School staff appreciated

The Mayor World School students of Classes X, XI and XII organised Teacher’s Day celebrations. Vice-Chairperson Neerza lauded the entire staff for their exemplary contribution to the success of the school. Director Sarita Madhok appreciated the sincerest efforts of the teachers in playing a catalytic role in the holistic development of students. Principal Harjeet Kaur Ghuman motivated the teachers to cement their bond with students in a positive way and lead by example.

Fun & frolic at DPS jalandhar

DPS Jalandhar celebrated the Teachers’ Day with fun and frolic. The day began with a special assembly hosted by the students council. Principal Ritu Kaul presided over the function. The Head Boy expressed his gratitude towards the teachers on behalf of all the students. Students performed cultural activities like dance, songs etc on this special occasion. The students also arranged some fun games for the teachers to entertain them. Teachers danced to the tunes of bhangra amidst thunderous applause by the students.

Ivy World School holds musical show

Ivy World School expressed gratitude to the teachers on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. Ivyians presented a medley of old melodies with new lyrics reflecting their love for the teachers. Dialogues were also delivered to dedicate teachers which put everyone into a fit of laughter. Dance performances left everyone spellbound. Principal Sanjeev Chauhan was mesmerised by the performance of the educators. Aditi Vasal, Director, congratulated the teachers for inspiring the students to march in the right direction.

Poetry recitation at PCM SD college

PCM SD College for Women celebrated the Teacher’s Day. Performances like poetry recitation, song and elocution were delivered by the students to communicate their sense of gratitude towards their teachers. President Naresh Kumar Budhia congratulated all the teachers on this historic day.

HMV College celebrates teacher’s day

The student council of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya celebrated Teachers’ Day during a special assembly. Rohini and Sukhman presented self-composed poems on Teacher’s Day. The students of the Music Vocal Department performed songs for their teachers. The office-bearers of the student council presented special cards to Principal (Dr) Ajay Sareen, Dean Youth Welfare, and others, under the guidance of Student Council Dean Urvashi Mishra. The students of HMV Collegiate Senior Secondary School also presented hand-made greetings to Principal Ajay Sareen. A cake was also cut on this occasion to celebrate Teacher’s Day.

The Nobel School conducts games

Teacher’s day was celebrated at The Nobel School, Kartarpur. Principal Amita Sharma welcomed Prof Sarita Tiwari as the chief guest. Various games were organised for teachers, such as a ramp walk, blind fold activities, a rapid fire round. The teachers were also awarded for their performance in activities. Students also presented dance acts and narrated poems to make this day unforgettable for their teachers. The programme concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony.

Spl assembly at MGN Public School

Teachers’ Day was celebrated at MGN Public School, Kapurthala. Major Charanjit Singh Rai, Chairman of the MGN Educational Trust, and Ravinder Singh Mehta, Manager, MGN Public School, Kapurthala, graced the occasion with their presence. A special assembly was organised and the students of Class XII played the role of teachers.