DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Jalandhar / Rotary club launches AC mortuary van

Rotary club launches AC mortuary van

Rotary Club Phagwara Gems inaugurated a Rs 16 lakh air-conditioned mortuary van to serve the community. The initiative, led by Club President Pawan Kumar Kalra and Project Director Taranjit Singh Walia, was launched at the local Blood Bank by Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal, who praised the club's social welfare efforts. The event included speeches by former Rotary District Governor SP Sethi and Project Director Walia. Senior Rotarian IP Khurana conducted the ceremony, and Honorary Secretary Rakesh Sood provided service details, including contact numbers (99881 11154 or 99881 11159) for residents. (This summary is generated via AI.)
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:30 AM Jun 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rotary Club Phagwara Gems inaugurates air-conditioned mortuary van.
Advertisement

Furthering its commitment to community welfare, Rotary Club Phagwara Gems has taken a significant step in public service by inaugurating a state-of-the-art air-conditioned mortuary van, constructed at a cost of Rs 16 lakh.

Advertisement

The initiative was spearheaded under the leadership of Club president Pawan Kumar Kalra and Project Director Taranjit Singh Walia.

The inaugural ceremony was held on the premises of the local Blood Bank in Guru Hargobind Nagar. Chief Guest Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, Amit Kumar Panchal formally launched the vehicle by performing a traditional coconut-breaking ritual.

Advertisement

In his address, Panchal praised the Rotary Club’s continuous contributions to social welfare and extended his best wishes for the successful operation of the new service. He assured the club of full cooperation from the administration whenever required.

The event also featured addresses by Project Director Taranjit Singh Walia and former Rotary District Governor SP Sethi, who commended the club’s ongoing service-driven initiatives. The ceremony commenced with religious prayers and a traditional Ardaas.

Advertisement

Senior Rotarian IP Khurana efficiently conducted the proceedings from the stage, while honorary secretary Rakesh Sood expressed gratitude to all dignitaries and shared key information regarding the new service. Citizens can avail of the mortuary van service by contacting 99881 11154 or 99881 11159.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts