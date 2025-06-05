Rotary club launches AC mortuary van

Furthering its commitment to community welfare, Rotary Club Phagwara Gems has taken a significant step in public service by inaugurating a state-of-the-art air-conditioned mortuary van, constructed at a cost of Rs 16 lakh.

The initiative was spearheaded under the leadership of Club president Pawan Kumar Kalra and Project Director Taranjit Singh Walia.

The inaugural ceremony was held on the premises of the local Blood Bank in Guru Hargobind Nagar. Chief Guest Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, Amit Kumar Panchal formally launched the vehicle by performing a traditional coconut-breaking ritual.

In his address, Panchal praised the Rotary Club’s continuous contributions to social welfare and extended his best wishes for the successful operation of the new service. He assured the club of full cooperation from the administration whenever required.

The event also featured addresses by Project Director Taranjit Singh Walia and former Rotary District Governor SP Sethi, who commended the club’s ongoing service-driven initiatives. The ceremony commenced with religious prayers and a traditional Ardaas.

Senior Rotarian IP Khurana efficiently conducted the proceedings from the stage, while honorary secretary Rakesh Sood expressed gratitude to all dignitaries and shared key information regarding the new service. Citizens can avail of the mortuary van service by contacting 99881 11154 or 99881 11159.