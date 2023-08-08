Rotary Club plants 200 saplings

Jalandhar, August 7
Rotary Club Jalandhar Helping Hands, a part of Rotary Club District 3070, carried out a plantation drive by planting 200 trees and plants at Basti Peer Dad today. The initiative was taken on the day of the club’s installation ceremony.
Later, the club bestowed the responsibility of the post of president upon social worker Dr Ruchi Singh Gaur. Dr PS Grover was the chief guest at the event while BJP leader Robin Sampla presided over as special guest.
During the ceremony, Dr Ruchi Singh Gaur expressed her commitment for extensive work. Dr PS Grover acknowledged the significance of developing new clubs for Rotary District 3070. The club also inducted 15 new members on the occasion.
