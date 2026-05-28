icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Rotary Eye Bank seeks corneal blindness patient list from Health Dept

Rotary Eye Bank seeks corneal blindness patient list from Health Dept

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:55 AM May 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representatives of Rotary Eye Bank submit a memorandum to Civil Surgeon Dr Mandeep Kamal in Hoshiarpur.
Advertisement

Office-bearers of the Rotary Eye Bank and Corneal Transplantation Society, Hoshiarpur, led by president JB Bahl and chairman and noted social worker Sanjeev Arora, met Civil Surgeon Dr Mandeep Kamal and urged the health department to provide a list of patients suffering from corneal blindness in the district so that timely treatment and corneal transplants could be arranged for them.

Advertisement

During the meeting, the society emphasised that many patients are still deprived of eyesight due to lack of awareness and proper identification. The representatives requested the Civil Surgeon to issue directions to all government and private hospitals in the district to share details of corneal blindness patients with the Civil Surgeon's office, ensuring that no needy patient is left untreated.

Advertisement

Sanjeev Arora informed that the Rotary Eye Bank has so far facilitated corneal transplants for 4,165 visually impaired persons, restoring eyesight to many patients, including children aged between six months and eight years. He added that the society is also coordinating with eye banks and hospitals across the country to help more patients undergo treatment.

Advertisement

Civil Surgeon Dr Mandeep Kamal appreciated the humanitarian services being rendered by the Rotary Eye Bank and assured full cooperation in identifying corneal blindness patients. He said necessary directions regarding preparation of patient lists would be issued soon and special awareness campaigns on eye donation would also be launched jointly with the society.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts