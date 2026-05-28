Rotary Eye Bank seeks corneal blindness patient list from Health Dept

Office-bearers of the Rotary Eye Bank and Corneal Transplantation Society, Hoshiarpur, led by president JB Bahl and chairman and noted social worker Sanjeev Arora, met Civil Surgeon Dr Mandeep Kamal and urged the health department to provide a list of patients suffering from corneal blindness in the district so that timely treatment and corneal transplants could be arranged for them.

Advertisement

During the meeting, the society emphasised that many patients are still deprived of eyesight due to lack of awareness and proper identification. The representatives requested the Civil Surgeon to issue directions to all government and private hospitals in the district to share details of corneal blindness patients with the Civil Surgeon's office, ensuring that no needy patient is left untreated.

Advertisement

Sanjeev Arora informed that the Rotary Eye Bank has so far facilitated corneal transplants for 4,165 visually impaired persons, restoring eyesight to many patients, including children aged between six months and eight years. He added that the society is also coordinating with eye banks and hospitals across the country to help more patients undergo treatment.

Advertisement

Civil Surgeon Dr Mandeep Kamal appreciated the humanitarian services being rendered by the Rotary Eye Bank and assured full cooperation in identifying corneal blindness patients. He said necessary directions regarding preparation of patient lists would be issued soon and special awareness campaigns on eye donation would also be launched jointly with the society.