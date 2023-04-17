Rotation of reserved seats demanded

Phagwara, April 16
Members of the General Samaj Manch, Punjab, have urged the Chief Election Commissioner of India to reserve Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in rotations like village panchayats and municipal committees. The demand was raised in a state-level meeting held here on Saturday. Manch president Fateh Singh Parhar presided over the meeting.
District president of GSM Dr Satnam Singh Parmar and state general secretary Girish Sharma while giving details of the meeting told the press that even after 75 years of independence no political party could abolish caste system while each and every citizen residing in the country should be equal at every stage and only economical based reservation should be allowed in every state of the country.
The meeting reiterated its demand to set up ‘General Welfare Board’ till abolishing caste-based reservation in the country. GSM district vice-president Raman Nehra and general secretary Yogesh Parbhakar reminded politicians about their election promise to make Phagwara a district headquarter. The manch warned the AAP government that GSM will oppose AAP in all elections if the poll promise to make Phagwara a district could not be fulfilled soon. GSM leaders Tejaswi Bhardwaj and Sandeep Khullar were among prominent present.
