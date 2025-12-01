DT
Home / Jalandhar / Round Glass Academy defeats SAI-Delhi to win title

Round Glass Academy defeats SAI-Delhi to win title

Tribune News Service
jalandhar, Updated At : 03:48 AM Dec 01, 2025 IST
Players of Round Glass Academy after winning the tournament in Jalandhar on Sunday. Sarabjit Singh
Round Glass Hockey Academy defeated SAI-Delhi 3-0 to win the 25th Olympian Mohinder Singh Munshi Hockey Tournament. The event took place at the Astroturf Hockey Ground of BSF Campus. SAI, Manipur, secured third position by beating STC Kurukshetra 3-2.

Prizes were distributed to the winning teams by Cabinet Minister Mohinder Bhagat, with Mayor Municipal Corporation Jalandhar Vaneet Dhir presiding over the function. The winning team received the Hukam Singh Memorial Trophy, while the runner-up got the Manjit Kaur Memorial Trophy. Both trophies were sponsored by Amarinderjit Singh Prince in memory of his parents.

German Singh of Round Glass was declared the best player of the tournament. Vinay Manikpina Potula of SAI Delhi was adjudged the best goalkeeper, Amandeep of Round Glass the best full back, Gaurav Yadav of SAI Manipur the best half back, and Lisham Max Singh of SAI Delhi the best forward. Each received a cash prize of Rs 10,000 sponsored by Olympian Ajitpal Singh.

Round Glass dominated the final. The first half ended 0-0, but in the second half, Prince Singh scored in the 32nd minute for 1-0. Sukhpreet Singh made it 2-0 in the 50th minute. Amandeep scored in the last minute for a 3-0 victory and the title.

Olympian Davinder Singh Garcha, Sukhwinder Singh, Daljit Singh, Amrik Singh Powar (General Secretary Hockey Punjab), Olympian Rajinder Singh Senior, Olympian Sanjeev Kumar, Sahib Singh Hundal, Jaswinder Singh Patwari, Mahabir Singh, Satpal Munshi, Ashfaq Ullah Khan, Dharampal Singh, and others attended the matches.

