Round Glass Hockey Academy win Punjab Hockey League title 2024

Round Glass Hockey Academy, Mohali defeated SGPC Academy, Amritsar with a commanding 6-0 victory to clinch the Punjab Hockey League (PHL) 2024 title. The final two matches of the league, co-organised by Round Glass and Hockey Punjab, were held at the Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar on Sunday.

In the second match, Surjit Hockey Academy, Jalandhar triumphed over PIS, Ludhiana with an 11-1 scoreline to secure second place in the league. Olympian Ashok Kumar, son of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, presented the prizes to the winning teams. Round Glass Hockey Academy received a trophy and Rs 2 lakh in cash for their first-place finish.

The runners-up, Surjit Hockey Academy, was awarded Rs 1 lakh in cash. Namdhari XI, in third place, earned Rs 50,000, while the fourth placed team received Rs 45,000. PIS Mohali, finishing fifth, received Rs 30,000, and PIS Ludhiana, in sixth place, earned Rs 25,000.

Advertisement

Varinder Singh of Round Glass Hockey Academy was named the best player of the tournament, while Gursahil Singh of Surjit Hockey Academy was awarded best goalkeeper. Navraj Singh of Namdhari Academy was honoured as the best fullback, Sukhdev Singh of SGPC Academy was named the best half-back, and German Singh of Round Glass was declared the best forward player.

Each of these players received Rs 5,000 as a reward. In their final match, Round Glass Hockey Academy delivered a standout performance. Damanpreet Singh netted two goals, while German Singh, Deepakpreet Singh, Inderjit Singh, and Amandeep also contributed goals.

Advertisement

In the league stage, Round Glass scored 23 points, equal to Surjit Hockey Academy’s tally. However, Round Glass secured the top spot by winning seven matches, while Surjit Academy won six matches and finished second. Namdhari Academy earned 14 points, SGPC Academy secured 13 points, PIS Mohali accumulated 10 points, and PIS Ludhiana rounded off the standings with 8 points.