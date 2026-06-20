Rousing welcome for BJP chief Nitin Nabin at Jalandhar roadshow

BJP National President Nitin Nabin was accorded a rousing welcome in Jalandhar on Friday during his maiden roadshow in Punjab as part of his three-day visit to the state ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

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Flower showers, festoons, firecrackers, tricolour balloons and the beats of dhols and nagadas marked his arrival, with party workers cheering enthusiastically. Bhangra artistes performed along the route, while BJP anthems kept the gathered workers energised as they waited for Nabin's arrival from around 7 pm.

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Nabin arrived in the city accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh and Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon. Standing atop an open SUV, he greeted party workers and supporters.

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The roadshow began from Shri Ram Chowk and concluded at Valmiki Chowk. Nabin travelled in an open vehicle decorated with marigold flowers and cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chugh, Dhillon, KD Bhandari, Manoranjan Kalia, Sarabjit Makkar and other senior leaders accompanied him. A vehicle carrying a large nagada and BJP leaders playing it led the cavalcade.

The entire route was adorned with festoons and flower petals. Firecrackers were burst continuously during the event, leaving a thick cloud of smoke in the area by the time the cavalcade left.

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The lead vehicle displayed illuminated photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitin Nabin and Kewal Singh Dhillon.

Among those present were KD Bhandari, Manoranjan Kalia, Rakesh Rathour, Ashok Sareen Hikki, Tikshan Sood, Sushil Rinku, district BJP president Sushil Sharma, Jeevan Gupta, Raman Pabbi, Ramesh Sharma, Amit Taneja, Rajat Mohindru and Subhash Sood.

The roadshow will be followed by a dinner meeting with the party's core committee. On Saturday, Nabin will preside over an International Yoga Day event at Lovely Professional University expected to draw around 12,000 participants. He is also scheduled to hold meetings in Phagwara and Ludhiana with members of the Sant Samaj, party office-bearers, Shakti Kendra representatives and industrialists.