Row over CM photo on ration kits ahead of civic polls

Ahead of the Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections in Punjab scheduled for May 26, a fresh political controversy has erupted over the branding on food packets and bags proposed to be distributed to ration card beneficiaries under the ‘Meri Rasoi Scheme’.

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The Opposition has alleged that the food packets and distribution bags prominently carry the photo of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann along with publicity material, highlighting five government welfare schemes, terming it a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

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According to Opposition leaders, the bags mention flagship schemes such as the ‘Meri Rasoi Scheme’, ‘Mukh Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojana’, free electricity, government schools providing “global-level education” and the ‘Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana’.

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They alleged that publicising government schemes through material meant for public distribution during the election period amounts to misuse of official machinery and violates election norms.

Aditya Bhatara, BJP candidate from Ward No 6 in Nakodar, said, “There is a complete law and order failure in Punjab. Instead of resolving public issues, the government is resorting to unfair tactics during the enforcement of the poll code. The Election Commission, Punjab, should take cognisance of the matter to ensure free and fair elections.”

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He further alleged that along with kits, the AAP government is also getting forms from women voters filled under the proposed ‘Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana’, under which financial assistance ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 per month has been promised.

“If the government is committed to welfare schemes, it should carry out such exercises after the elections,” he added.

Baldev Singh Khera Phillaur, senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former MLA from Phillaur, said, “When Bhagwant Mann became Chief Minister in 2022, he had stated that instead of distributing free ration, his government would provide jobs to the Punjabis. Now, the government appears to have taken a complete U-turn.”

Khera added, “This appears to be an attempt to gain political mileage during the election period. At the same time, opposing the distribution of these kits may create an impression that we are against ration for the poor. We will approach state Election Commision.”

Bikram Singh Majithia, in a recent post on X, also took a dig at the Chief Minister, alleging that the CM’s branding now extends to “haldi, namak, mirch masale, sarson da tel and chaipatti.”

A senior official in the district Food and Civil Supplies Department, Jalandhar, confirmed that nearly 7,000 kits had already been received and their distribution would begin next week as no directions had been issued to halt the process in poll-bound areas.

In Jalandhar district, elections will be held in five Municipal Councils which are Adampur, Kartarpur, Nakodar, Nurmahal and Phillaur and two Nagar Panchayats, Lohian Khas and Mehatpur.