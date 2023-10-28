Rozgar Mela begins at Rail Coach Factory today

Phagwara, October 27
Under the recruitment drive of the Central Government, the 10th Rozgar Mela will be organised tomorrow (Saturday) at 37 centres across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute appointment letters to 51,000 newly recruited people.
In this connection, a Rozgar Mela will be organized tomorrow at 11.30 am in Waris Shah Hall of Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the newly recruited candidates through videoconferencing.
