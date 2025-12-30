DT
RRM Autism school children enjoy adventure trip at Van Chetna Park

RRM Autism school children enjoy adventure trip at Van Chetna Park

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:51 AM Dec 30, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The children & staff of the RRM Autism Therapeutic School during a trip to Van Chetna Park, Hoshiarpur.
Children of the Sonalika Group’s RRM Autism Therapeutic School, part of the group’s CSR initiative, recently went on an adventure trip to Van Chetna Park near Nara Dada on Una Road.

The children were thrilled by the bus ride, chatting excitedly during the journey. At Van Chetna Park, they immersed themselves in nature, enjoying the fresh air and participating in various adventure activities. The trip, designed for adventure and nature healing, proved highly beneficial, contributing to the children’s mental, emotional, and social development.

Sangeeta Mittal, founder and spiritual and social welfare guide of RRM Autism Therapeutic School, emphasised the importance of such trips. “When we connect with nature, the five elements have a magical impact on the body, mind, and soul. Spending time in a natural environment positively affects children, helping them develop emotional stability,” she said.

She added, “Activities like nature walks, playing, and observing the open sky can enhance emotional stability. Adventure activities also build confidence, improve social skills, foster better learning abilities, and boost creativity.” Mittal suggested arranging at least one nature and adventure trip every month for the children.

The trip was attended by school principal Anishma Sharma, Sonalika CSR Projects Coordinator Neeraj Manocha, and therapists and teachers Palak, Mahak, Diksha, Sonam, Manjeet, Kanika, and Harman, who accompanied the children.

