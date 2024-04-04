Rs 1.03 lakh unaccounted cash seized

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 3

In yet another seizure, the PCR police, Phagwara, led by Inspector Aman Kumar and Flying Squad and Surveillance teams constituted by Assistant Returning Officer Jashanjit Singh, seized unaccounted cash worth Rs 1,03,500 from a person near the Phagwara bus stand here this evening.

The suspect, identified as Tirlochan Singh, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, Phagwara, was travelling in a car bearing registration number PB-07T-0068. The police signalled him to stop for checking. During frisking, the police recovered the money from his vehicle.

Vatsala Gupta, Superintendent of Police, Kapurthala, said here today that the police had earlier seized Rs 18.20 lakh and US $5,000 in the district. The seized amount had been sent to the Income Tax Department.

