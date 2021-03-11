Rs 1,500 per acre aid to farmers opting for DSR technique

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 6

Appealing to farmers to adopt direct seeding of rice (DSR) techniques this Kharif season, DC Ghanshyam Thori on Friday said a financial assistance worth Rs 1,500 per acre would be provided to farmers through direct benefit transfer (DBT) who would adopt this technique.

Divulging the details, the Deputy Commissioner said the state government had taken this decision in view of depleting groundwater level, adding that the farmers adopting DSR techniques would be eligible for the financial aid. He said that area under cultivation through DSR technique would be verified first through remote sensing technology and then the Agriculture Department would transfer this financial aid to eligible beneficiaries through an online portal under the direct benefit transfer mode.

Directing the officials to launch an awareness drive with respect to sensitizing farmers to adopt direct seeding of rice techniques, the DC said the direct sowing would help saving at least 20 per cent ground water. He further asked officials to hold awareness camps, exhibitions, besides demonstrating this technique and assisting farmers.

Calling upon joint efforts to save groundwater, Thori asked panchayats to play a proactive role in creating awareness among farmers to adopt this technique. He further asked them to ensure all panchayati lands under cultivation must adopt the DSR technique.

#direct seeding of rice