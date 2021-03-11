Rs 1,760 crore earmarked for link roads in state, says minister

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, August 17

The Minister for Rural Development, Panchayats, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and NRI Affairs, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, on Wednesday said the government had prepared a comprehensive plan for improving the infrastructure of state’s mandis and link roads.

An amount of Rs 1,760 crore had been earmarked for sheds and link roads in the state, the minister announced.

Agreeing to the demands put forth by Balachaur MLA Santosh Kataria, the minister announced that panchayat ghar and stadium will be built in Balachaur village.

During interaction with media, Dhaliwal said he was committed to bring government land back as part of the campaign to remove encroachment from panchayat lands. He said he had already given instructions to the officials concerned to ensure transparency in the work of panchayats and carry out the development works of the villages honestly.

“The teams of the Animal Husbandry Department for the prevention of lumpy skin disease have been deployed. For the protection of animals, requisite medicines and vaccine have also been arranged,” he said.