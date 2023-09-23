Rs 11 lakh released for mosque renovation

Jalandhar, September 22
Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh and Punjab Waqf Board Administrator ADGP MF Farooqui on Friday handed over a cheque for Rs 11 lakh for development works in Kartarpur Madina Mosque.
Balkar Singh said the state government was committed for the welfare of every section of the society and top priority was accorded to the timely completion of all development works. He said that every effort was being made by government to ensure that the last person in the row gets benefit of the welfare schemes and programmes.
Punjab Waqf Board Administrator ADGP MF Farooqui said several development initiatives had been taken up in the state.
