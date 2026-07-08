Rs 17.34 crore paid to 49,039 under Satkar Yojana in Kapurthala

Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal on Tuesday appealed to all eligible women in the district to visit their nearest Suvidha/Seva Kendra or Anganwadi Centre for smooth registration under the Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana.

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Giving more information, the DC stated that as of July 6, a total of 1,41,752 women had been registered under the scheme in Kapurthala district. The district administration is providing registration and form-uploading facilities through Suvidha/Seva Kendras and Anganwadi Centres to make the process easy and convenient.

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The DC said that Rs 17.34 crore has been directly transferred into the bank accounts of 49,039 eligible beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. The remaining eligible beneficiaries will receive the financial assistance after verification and processing of their applications.

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He said the Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana is a Punjab Government initiative to provide financial assistance to eligible women. Under the scheme, women belonging to the General Category receive Rs 1,000 per month, while women from the Scheduled Caste Category receive Rs 1,500 per month, directly into their bank accounts.

The DC said that women who are 18 years of age or above and are residents of Punjab are eligible to apply. He urged eligible women to visit their nearest Anganwadi Centre, Mahila Satkar Sakhi, or Suvidha/Seva Kendra with their Aadhaar Card, Voter ID or residence proof, bank account details and other required documents for registration.

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Reiterating the district administration’s commitment to ensuring that every eligible woman benefits from the scheme, the DC said that no eligible beneficiary would be left out. He directed the departments concerned, CDPOs, supervisors, Anganwadi workers, and Mahila Satkar Sakhis to ensure that the registration process is completed in a speedy, transparent and beneficiary-friendly manner.

The DC also appealed to the residents of the district that if anyone faces any problem, has a grievance, or requires any assistance, they may contact the district administration’s helpline at 01822-233777 without hesitation.