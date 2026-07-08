DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Rs 17.34 crore paid to 49,039 under Satkar Yojana in Kapurthala

Rs 17.34 crore paid to 49,039 under Satkar Yojana in Kapurthala

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 02:32 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal on Tuesday appealed to all eligible women in the district to visit their nearest Suvidha/Seva Kendra or Anganwadi Centre for smooth registration under the Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana.

Advertisement

Giving more information, the DC stated that as of July 6, a total of 1,41,752 women had been registered under the scheme in Kapurthala district. The district administration is providing registration and form-uploading facilities through Suvidha/Seva Kendras and Anganwadi Centres to make the process easy and convenient.

Advertisement

The DC said that Rs 17.34 crore has been directly transferred into the bank accounts of 49,039 eligible beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. The remaining eligible beneficiaries will receive the financial assistance after verification and processing of their applications.

Advertisement

He said the Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana is a Punjab Government initiative to provide financial assistance to eligible women. Under the scheme, women belonging to the General Category receive Rs 1,000 per month, while women from the Scheduled Caste Category receive Rs 1,500 per month, directly into their bank accounts.

The DC said that women who are 18 years of age or above and are residents of Punjab are eligible to apply. He urged eligible women to visit their nearest Anganwadi Centre, Mahila Satkar Sakhi, or Suvidha/Seva Kendra with their Aadhaar Card, Voter ID or residence proof, bank account details and other required documents for registration.

Advertisement

Reiterating the district administration’s commitment to ensuring that every eligible woman benefits from the scheme, the DC said that no eligible beneficiary would be left out. He directed the departments concerned, CDPOs, supervisors, Anganwadi workers, and Mahila Satkar Sakhis to ensure that the registration process is completed in a speedy, transparent and beneficiary-friendly manner.

The DC also appealed to the residents of the district that if anyone faces any problem, has a grievance, or requires any assistance, they may contact the district administration’s helpline at 01822-233777 without hesitation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts