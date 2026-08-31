Rs 2.25 crore approved for bridge in Malakpur village near Phagwara

In a major development, MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal on Saturday announced that the government has approved a new bridge at Malakpur at a cost of Rs 2.25 crore, paving the way for the fulfilment of a long-pending demand of the people of Malakpur and adjoining villages.

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Addressing the people during a function, Dr Chabbewal said the work on the bridge would commence soon. He said the bridge would provide a much-needed connectivity link from Malakpur towards Todarpur and Wahid villages, making travel easier, safer and more convenient for residents of the area.

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Dr Chabbewal said the demand for the bridge had remained pending since Independence, as successive governments had failed to address the genuine concerns of the people. The MP further said besides the bridge, several other development works worth Rs 60 lakh were also underway in Malakpur. These include the construction of a Panchayat Ghar, sewerage works and a sports stadium.