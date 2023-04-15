Rs 2L ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Khuralgarh mishaps

Hoshiarpur, April 14
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday expressed anguish over two tragic accidents in which 10 persons were killed and 20 were injured in a road mishap at Khuralgarh near Garhshankar on Wednesday and Thursday.
Expressing profound grief over the accident, the Chief Minister shared his heartfelt sympathies with members of the bereaved families and prayed to the Almighty to give them courage to bear this irreparable loss in the hour of crisis and grant peace to the departed souls. CM Bhagwant Mann also announced an Ex Gratia grant of Rs. 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the injured from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. He had already directed district administration to provide free treatment to all the injured.
