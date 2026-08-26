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Home / Jalandhar / Rs 3 lakh, silver jewellery stolen from house in Kapurthala village

Rs 3 lakh, silver jewellery stolen from house in Kapurthala village

The family discovered the theft after returning home the following morning, following which the police reached the spot and launched an investigation

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:09 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Unidentified burglars allegedly broke into a house in Tandi Dakhli village, under the Begowal police station, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday and decamped with Rs 3 lakh in cash and approximately two-and-a-half tolas of silver jewellery. The family discovered the theft after returning home the following morning, following which the police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

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The house owner, Surinder Singh, a resident of Tandi Dakhli village, said his mother, Manjit Kaur, lived at the house with his younger brother's wife. He said his younger sister-in-law had gone to her parental home for some work the previous day, following which he brought his mother to his own house.

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Surinder Singh said that when he returned home with his mother in the morning, he found the lock on the main gate broken. On entering the house, they found household belongings scattered across the rooms. A subsequent inspection revealed that the burglars had allegedly taken away around Rs 3 lakh in cash and silver jewellery weighing approximately two-and-a-half tolas.

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The family immediately informed the Begowal police, following which a police team visited the spot and inspected the premises. The police are also examining footage from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the surrounding area of the house to identify the accused. The police said an investigation was underway and efforts were being made to establish the identity of those involved in the burglary.

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