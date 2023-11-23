Rs 50-lakh biogas plant to come up at village in Balachaur

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, November 22

In a significant development under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural), Phase II, Nawanshahr Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa chaired a special meeting at the District Administrative Complex here today.

The focus of the meeting was to grant approval for the establishment of a biogas plant at a cost of Rs 50 lakh at Chandpur Roorkee village, Balachaur tehsil.

The biogas plant is slated to be constructed at Non-Government Shri Gobind Godham Gaushala in Chandpur Roorkee village. DC Randhawa emphasised the importance of this initiative under the Swachh Bharat Mission, highlighting the need for sustainable waste management and eco-friendly practices.

