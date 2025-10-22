Rs 539 lakh sanctioned for upgrade of Phagwara roads

In a move aimed at enhancing regional connectivity and improving infrastructure, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Member of Parliament (MP) and halka in-charge Harji Maan announced that the Punjab Government has sanctioned substantial funds for the development of two key roads in the region. The funds, amounting to Rs 388.65 lakh and Rs 150.93 lakh (a total of Rs 539.58), will be utilised for the construction of the Phagwara-Banga road and the Phagwara-Palahai road, respectively.

Dr Chabbewal, addressing the local media, said Rs 388.65 lakh would be allocated for upgrade of the 5.20 km stretch of the Phagwara-Banga road, while Rs 150.93 lakh would be earmarked for the construction of a 2.60 km section of the Phagwara-Palahai road.

The development of these roads is expected to significantly reduce travel time, improve road safety, and facilitate smoother commuting for both locals and visitors. The Phagwara-Banga road, a crucial link between the towns of Phagwara and Banga, has long been in need of an upgrade due to increasing traffic and deterioration of conditions. The allocated funds will be used to resurface the road, widen lanes and improve drainage systems, thus addressing long-standing issues faced by commuters.

Similarly, the Phagwara-Palahai road has been a critical route for residents in both the urban and rural areas. The new construction will provide a reliable and safer path for thousands of people who rely on the road daily for going to work, educational institutions and commerce establishments.

Both road projects are expected to have a far-reaching impact, boosting local economies by enhancing the efficiency of transportation for both goods and the people. Improved connectivity will also make it easier for businesses to expand their reach, ultimately fostering economic growth in the region.

Dr Chabbewal emphasised that these developments were part of the ongoing efforts by the Punjab Government to improve infrastructure across the state, reinforcing the commitment to uplift rural and semi-urban areas through strategic investments.

“With the government taking proactive measures to enhance road infrastructure, residents of Phagwara, Banga, and Palahai can expect a marked improvement in their daily commute and access to essential services,” Dr Chabbewal said. — OC