Rs 95 lakh property tax deposited

Our Correspondent

Nakodar: The Nakodar municipal council (MC) has collected over Rs 95 lakh as property tax till January 10. The executive officer (EO), Randhir Singh, said the civic body had received Rs 95 lakh as property tax against the target of Rs 120 lakh. He said the government had given a 10 percent deduction in property tax till September 2022, but now the civic body is charging a penalty of 10 percent. OC

80-year-old run over by train

Phagwara: An 80-year-old man was run over by the Amritsar-Chandigarh express near Gobindpura on Wednesday. Gurbheij Singh, in-charge, Government Railway Police, said the victim was trespassing on railway track when he was knocked down by the train. The GRP have kept the body for identification after the autopsy. OC

Drones banned on Jan 14 & 15

Phagwara: Ahead of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ the Deputy Commissioner, Vishesh Sarangal, has imposed a ban on flying of drones, unmanned aerial vehicles and remote-controlled micro light aircraft in Phagwara subdivision on January 14 and 15. The ban has been imposed by the DC using powers conferred under Section 144 of the CrPC. The ban has also been imposed on remote-controlled drone cameras used for video graphing wedding ceremonies. OC

Zomato staffer robbed of cash

Phagwara: Three unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a motorbike, a mobile phone and Rs 4,000 from an employee of a food delivery company near Chachoki village. The victim, Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Prem Nagar, told that he was returning from Chhachradi after delivering a food order when three miscreants robbed him of. The police have registered a case in this regard. OC

Man booked on dowry charge

Nakodar: Nakodar sadar police booked a person identified as Mangal, a resident of Singh village in a dowry harassment case. Bindar, a resident of Talwandi Salem, had filed a complaint with the police that her husband had been demanding dowry since they had tied the knot and threatened to register a fake case against her. The investigating officer, Jasvir Singh, said a case under Sections 406(breach of trust) and 498-A (husband or relative of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) had been registered against the suspect.