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Home / Jalandhar / Rs 97 lakh tail-end canal irrigation project launched in Manawali village

Rs 97 lakh tail-end canal irrigation project launched in Manawali village

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:40 AM May 04, 2026 IST
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A new canal-based tail-end irrigation project aimed at addressing water scarcity for farmers was inaugurated in Manawali village of the constituency. The project was formally launched by constituency in-charge Harnur Singh (Harji) Mann, who performed the inauguration ceremony after an ardas and ribbon-cutting.

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Developed at a cost of Rs 97 lakh, the project is expected to ensure assured irrigation for nearly 980 acres of agricultural land, providing significant relief to farmers who have long faced water shortages. Speaking on the occasion, Mann said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to delivering irrigation water to tail-end areas, which often remain deprived.

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He emphasised that resolving farmers’ irrigation issues remains a key priority and such projects would help strengthen agricultural productivity in the region. Providing details, he said a 961-foot-long pipeline has been laid on the left side under the scheme, which will facilitate irrigation in villages including Kirpalpur, Manawali, Darvesh Pind, Sunra Rajputan and Atholi.

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Additionally, a 4,800-foot pipeline has been constructed on the front side to cater to agricultural land in Manawali and Atholi villages. Mann further announced the commencement of work on a 7,700-foot-long pipeline on the right side, which will extend irrigation benefits to areas of village Mann and parts of the adjoining town.

Farmers in the region, who have been grappling with water shortages for years, are expected to benefit substantially from the project, which is likely to boost agricultural output and ease dependence on alternative irrigation sources.

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Among those present at the inauguration were Navjot Singh, sarpanch Harjinder Kaur, Gurdeep Singh Deepa, Ravi Kumar, Ajay Kumar Happy and farmer leader Sukhwinder Singh, along with several other local residents.

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