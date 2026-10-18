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Home / Jalandhar / Rs 986 cr paid to farmers, 4.25L MT of paddy procured in Kapurthala

Rs 986 cr paid to farmers, 4.25L MT of paddy procured in Kapurthala

Officials asked to expedite lifting

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 06:07 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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A farmer checks the moisture content of his paddy crop at a grain market before procurement in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo Sarabjit Singh File
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Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal on Sunday said Rs 986.29 crore had been paid to farmers for paddy procured so far in Kapurthala district, where 4,25,853 metric tonnes of paddy had been procured out of the total arrival of 4,36,835 metric tonnes.

Reviewing the procurement arrangements, he directed officials to expedite the lifting process and ensure that farmers did not face any inconvenience in the grain markets. He said the administration was making efforts to ensure smooth and hassle-free procurement for farmers.

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The government was regularly monitoring procurement operations to ensure timely payments, efficient lifting and seamless functioning of grain markets.

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The DC added that instructions had been issued to all officials to accelerate the lifting process and ensure the timely clearance of procured paddy from the mandis. Issuing strict directions to the officials, he made it clear that any negligence or avoidable delay in procurement operations would not be tolerated.

Reiterating the government's commitment to safeguarding farmers' interests, the DC said every effort was being made to ensure the procurement of farmers' produce, timely release of payments and efficient management of all grain markets across the district.

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