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Home / Jalandhar / Rs1.30 cr development works announced for Bugra village

Rs1.30 cr development works announced for Bugra village

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Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:53 AM May 19, 2026 IST
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Chabbewal MLA Dr Ishank Kumar has announced development projects worth Rs 1.30 crore for Bugra village, including the upgradation of two major connecting roads and several civic amenities. The MLA also inaugurated a newly constructed community centre and dedicated it to the villagers.

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Addressing a gathering during the inauguration ceremony, Dr Ishank Kumar said the unanimous election of the Bugra panchayat reflected the spirit of unity and brotherhood among villagers. Appreciating the initiative, he announced a special grant of Rs 5 lakh for the village panchayat. The amount has been utilised for development works including streets, drains, flooring of the community centre and installation of street lights.

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The MLA further stated that an additional Rs 1.93 lakh has been sanctioned for solar street lights, while Rs 3 lakh has been released for the construction of a cremation shed in the village. Highlighting infrastructure development in the constituency, Dr Ishank Kumar said road improvement works are being carried out on a large scale. He informed that the 5.10-km road from Aimma Jattan to Bugra via Suni, Rehla and Mehrowal is being upgraded at a cost of Rs 1.05 crore. Besides, modernisation work on the Bugra-Dhada-Saila road is also underway with a grant of Rs 13.10 lakh.

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Sarpanch Amandeep Kaur thanked the MLA for the development initiatives and also expressed gratitude for the special grant of Rs 2 lakh provided earlier to compensate for flood damage in the village.

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