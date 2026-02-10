DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Rs11.18 crore grant to upgrade playgrounds: MLA

Rs11.18 crore grant to upgrade playgrounds: MLA

Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:32 AM Feb 10, 2026 IST
Dr Ishank Kumar
“Strengthening sports infrastructure at the grassroots level is essential for promoting physical fitness and nurturing sporting talent among rural youth, and with a grant of 11.18 crores, Chabbewal’s playgrounds’ infrastructure will witness a transformative change”, expressed Dr Ishank Kumar MLA Chabbewal after laying down the foundation stone of development works for playgrounds in Jandoli and Suna villages.

He further informed that work will begin soon, as grants have been issued and tenders allotted for the projects. An amount of Rs 39.22 lakhs has been sanctioned for the improvement of the Jandoli football tournament ground, while Rs 22.73 lakh has been approved for development works at the Suna ground.

MLA Dr Ishank also attended the football tournament held at Jandoli, where he encouraged the players and felicitated the participating teams. Villagers hailed the move and expressed confidence that the upgraded facilities would significantly benefit young players in the area.

