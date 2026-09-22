Rs125-crore works approved for Phagwara-Jalandhar highway

The Phagwara-Jalandhar stretch is set for a major upgrade with the issuance of a Letter of Award (LOA) for works worth Rs 125.54 crore. Giving further details, Member Parliament Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal said that the project would help improve road infrastructure and connectivity between Phagwara and Jalandhar.

He said the project would cover around 34.37-km stretch, including the service roads, from the Phagwara entrance on the Goraya side to Haveli on the Jalandhar side. Dr Chabbewal said the project would include improvement of the main carriageway and service roads by laying dense bituminous macadam (DBM) and bituminous concrete (BC). Pavement quality concrete (PQC) would also be provided at water-prone locations.

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The work would further include regular maintenance and incident management for better upkeep of the highway. He said special focus would be given to road sections facing waterlogging and other regular problems.

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These works would help improve the condition of the road and make travelling smoother and safer for commuters and other highway users. Dr Chabbewal said he had been regularly taking up the issue of the condition of this important highway stretch with the concerned authorities. He said the issuance of the LOA was an important step towards addressing the road-related problems and improving the highway.

He said the improved stretch would strengthen the road link between Phagwara and Jalandhar and help in the smooth movement of traffic. He added that thousands of commuters travel on this route regularly and the project would provide them better road facilities.

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MP also said that development of Phagwara and improvement of its road and civic infrastructure was top priority of the government. He said efforts were being made to address the infrastructure needs of the city and surrounding areas and provide better facilities to the people.

He further said that he had recently met Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and sought a special grant for the overall development of Phagwara and rural areas. He said efforts would continue to bring the required funds and speed up development works in the region.