RTI activist writes to Governor over Aam Aadmi Clinics

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, January 28

While terming the nomenclature change of health centres as ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’, a political gimmick of the AAP government, RTI activist from Nawanshahr Parvinder Singh Kittna, has urged the Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit to issue prohibitory orders.

He alleged that the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government has just been inaugurating clinics after carrying out minor renovations of the existing health centres to get political mileage. He said as many as 500 Aam Aadmi Clinics across the state were inaugurated on January 27 but there was no clear information if these were newly built or simply renamed.

He said he had earlier written a letter to the CM Bhagwant Mann and the Chief Secretary requesting them not to name health centres as Aam Aadmi Clinics but he received no response, therefore he had now written to the Governor.

“The AAP government in Delhi too had named the clinics as Aam Aadmi Clinics, but the Election Commission before the Municipal Corporation polls had asked the Delhi Government to remove the name ‘Aam Aadmi’ from the government schemes. Hence, during elections, it would also be removed from the schemes of the Punjab Government leading to sheer wastage of time, money and human resources,” Kittna said in a communication to the Governor urging him to immediately prohibit the state government from simply renaming the health centres.