RTO conducts checking drive, 3 overloaded trucks challaned

Acting on the directions of the Punjab Government, Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Harkaram Singh on Sunday conducted a special checking drive on the Subhanpur –Nadala road to curb the menace of overloaded vehicles. During the drive, the RTO team inspected several trucks, tippers and other heavy vehicles.

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Three overloaded trucks were found violating the prescribed limits and were challaned. The fines were imposed and recovered in accordance with government rules. RTO Harkaram Singh urged transporters to strictly adhere to the permissible load limits. He said overloaded vehicles not only cause extensive damage to roads but also pose a serious threat to road safety by increasing the risk of accidents and mechanical failures. He further appealed to transporters to follow all traffic and transport regulations in the larger public interest. He warned that the transport department has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against overloading and that such enforcement drives will continue regularly across the district to ensure strict compliance.

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