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Home / Jalandhar / Rubble blocks key roads, Jalandhar residents seek MC action

Rubble blocks key roads, Jalandhar residents seek MC action

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Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:28 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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The road stretch riddled with rubble which is causing inconvenience to Basant Hill residents.
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Hundreds of residents of Basant Hills and adjoining localities in Jalandhar are facing inconvenience as debris and rubble continue to block a key road connecting the area with Hoshiarpur Main Road.

Residents said the road opposite Bhojowal Gate serves as an important link for Basant Hills, Basant Hills Extension, Chohkan, Suchi Pind and Ladhewali. They have sought immediate intervention by the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation and other authorities to clear the road and restore traffic.

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According to residents, complaints over alleged encroachment on the road had been raised repeatedly. The matter also reached the court, which passed directions in favour of the residents, following which the MC and police took action.

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Residents alleged that although a wall obstructing the road was demolished, bricks and rubble were still lying on the stretch, making passage difficult for vehicles and pedestrians.

They said schoolchildren, school buses and daily commuters were among those affected. Residents also claimed that accidents had occurred as commuters were forced to use an alternative route, including travelling on the wrong side of the road.

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Advocate and disability activist Vivek Joshi, a Basant Hills resident, said the road was earlier about 22 feet wide but was allegedly reduced to around 11 feet after a wall was constructed.

“Area residents approached the court and, following its directions, the wall was demolished. However, the road continues to remain littered with rubble, severely restricting our mobility,” he said.

Another resident, Jagjivan Lal, said the road was the locality’s main access route. “It is our lifeline. The alternative requires commuters to travel on the wrong side, which is dangerous. The rubble and debris must be removed,” he said.

Residents have demanded immediate removal of the debris and restoration of normal traffic. They have also sought verification of the road boundaries as per official records and appropriate legal action to prevent further obstruction.

They urged the authorities to put adequate safety measures in place to prevent accidents.

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