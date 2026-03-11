DT
Home / Jalandhar / Ruckus after AAP wins Block Samiti chief's poll at Rurka Kalan

Ruckus after AAP wins Block Samiti chief's poll at Rurka Kalan

SAD, BSP allege irregularities in polling process

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 08:55 PM Mar 11, 2026 IST
Tension prevailed outside the BDPO office at Rurka Kalan in the Phillaur Assembly segment after AAP candidates won the election of the Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of the Block Samiti on Wednesday as workers of SAD and the BSP staged a protest, alleging irregularities in the polling process.

Following the announcement of the election results, SAD and BSP supporters gathered outside the BDPO office and raised slogans against the Punjab Government, the police and the local administration, accusing them of high-handedness and manipulation in the election.

Former SAD MLA Baldev Singh Khaira alleged that there are 15 Block Samiti members in Rurka Kalan. He said the first round of elections scheduled on Tuesday was boycotted by nine members belonging to SAD, BSP and their supporting group.

On Wednesday, he claimed that all nine members had signed a written declaration outside the BDPO office before voting, expressing support for SAD-backed candidates Sunita Rani for Chairperson and Jaspal Kaur for Vice-Chairperson.

However, Khaira alleged that when the votes were counted inside, Sunita Rani received only seven votes for the Chairperson’s post, leading to her defeat by two votes. He termed the outcome “undemocratic” and accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of influencing the process, claiming that the party had only two Block Samiti members yet its candidate Veena Kumari was declared elected with nine votes.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary said the voting was conducted through ballot papers and Veena Kumari secured nine votes in the election. He added that for the Vice-Chairperson’s post, candidate Rinky Rani received seven votes, while Jaspal Kaur secured nine votes to win the position.

Police personnel were deployed outside the BDPO office to maintain law and order as the protest continued for some time.

