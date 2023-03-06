Ruckus at Jalandhar Heights II over trespassing

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 5

Some persons allegedly created a ruckus at Jalandhar Heights II, a housing society located on 66ft road, on Sunday evening. As per the information, some car-borne persons were using the road of Jalandhar Heights II to access their plot, located behind the society. When they were stopped by the security guards at one of the gates of the society, they created a ruckus.

The residents said there was a separate road leading to their plot, but still they were using the road that was only meant for the residents of the society. “The security guards were doing their job and their car did not have the society sticker, so they stopped them,” residents added.

They alleged that the car-borne persons called at least 150 persons and indulged in hooliganism on the premises. As the atmosphere got tense, the police reached the spot to control the situation. However, the car-borne persons alleged that the security guard used derogatory language, following which the matter escalated.

Cantt ACP Babandeep Singh said they had received complaints from both the parties. He said both parties had levelled allegations against each other. “Those accused of creating ruckus, have alleged that the security guard made a derogatory comment against a community, however, the society residents

denying their allegations, accused them of trespassing and misbehaving,” he added. He said probe in the matter was underway.