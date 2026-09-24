Ruckus marks Phagwara MC House meeting

The General House meeting of the Phagwara Municipal Corporation, held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Mayor Ram Paul Uppal, ended amid noisy scenes, heated exchanges and protests by councillors belonging to the Congress, BJP, BSP, Aam Aadmi Party and Independents.

Despite repeated objections from several councillors, 14 of the 16 agenda items were passed, while the proceedings were dominated by allegations of irregularities in civic works, municipal purchases and concerns over transparency in the corporation's functioning.

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The meeting took a dramatic turn when AAP councillor Reeta Rani (Ward 43) openly criticised the Mayor's style of functioning. In protest, she tore copies of the agenda and hurled the papers towards the dais, triggering further commotion in the House.

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Municipal Corporation Commissioner Randeep Singh Heer remained present throughout the proceedings.

The meeting also witnessed controversy over media access. Journalists were reportedly not allowed to attend the General House meeting, and some mediapersons were allegedly asked by the Mayor to leave the hall. The incident sparked concerns over transparency and the exclusion of the media from discussions involving civic administration and public issues.

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Congress councillors Sanjeev Bugga, Sushil Maini, Jatinder Vermani and Bunty Walia, along with BJP councillor Mamta Khosla, raised questions about the functioning of the municipal machinery and levelled allegations of corruption. They sought explanations regarding civic works and municipal purchases and demanded greater accountability from the authorities. Sanjeev Bugga objected to the agenda item related to the covering of the drain behind Jain Model School, stating that it could not be approved.

He also raised concerns over meetings of the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC), claiming the matter had not received the committee's approval.

The drain-covering proposal had been brought forward in view of concerns about the open drain and the safety of children, particularly during the monsoon, when rainwater reportedly accumulates in the area.

The issue of streetlights also figured prominently during the meeting, with several councillors raising complaints about faulty lights and the alleged partial supply of replacement bulbs. They questioned why streetlight-related problems continued to affect residents and sought clarity on the procurement and distribution of materials.

Bugga demanded a high-level inquiry into the purchase of streetlight bulbs and other materials, calling for scrutiny of the procurement process and the supplies made to the corporation.The meeting thus concluded amid considerable commotion, with the passage of 14 agenda items contrasting with the strong objections and allegations raised by councillors.