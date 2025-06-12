DT
Home / Jalandhar / Rugby balls from Jalandhar to London

Rugby balls from Jalandhar to London

Mann, Kejriwal flag off truck with 25K balls for World Cup in UK
article_Author
Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 05:17 AM Jun 12, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday flagged off a truckload of 25,000 rugby balls readied by a renowned Jalandhar sports goods exporter for the upcoming 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup. The event is scheduled for August-September this year in England.

Director of the company Mukul Verma shared that it was not for the first time that the company's balls had been exported for a big event, "Our balls had also gone for the 2023 Olympics in Paris". The balls of the company had also been supplied for Rugby World Cup in 2019 and the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The company has also been manufacturing basketballs, netballs, sports garments and other items. As Verma took the AAP leaders for a tour through the company, he showed them the superior quality of rubber being used for the balls. He said, "It is the technical know-how, high-end machinery, high-precision manufacturing with proper care for weight and dimension of every ball used that matters to buyers as they carefully select items for purchase."

Both AAP leaders saw the entire start-to-end production process, met workers and checked the quality of the finished products. They said such top-notch exporters had kept Jalandhar on the business map.

SSP, Jalandhar Rural, Harvinder S Virk, ADC Jasvir Singh and other officials from the civil and police administration were at the factory premises on Kapurthala Road with the AAP leaders before they headed to the main venue at Burlton Park for the foundation stone laying of sports hub project.

