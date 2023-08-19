Ruined by floods, mand farmers rethink about farming as vocation

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, August 18

When the Beas waters entered Baupur Kadim village in July-end, Kuldeep Singh was forced to cremate his uncle, who died of a heart attack amidst floods, on a high verandah at his home surrounded by water.

This time, he wasn’t left with a dry verandah — water has entered his home. Kuldeep has taken refuge at a relatives’ home in village.

The repeated flooding by the Beas river has begun to test the spirit of the resilient mand area farmers of Kapurthala district. Many believe repeated floods are endangering the vocation of farming in the region, with the water levels rising higher than the last time.

Notably, a little over one lakh cusecs of waters from the Beas river flooded the region in July. Within two months, over two lakh cusecs of water flooded the district for the second time.

Baupur Kadim’s Kuldeep Singh says, “I was forced to cremate my uncle in our courtyard. This time, the water has seeped into the house. My precious belongings are submerged. Paddy sown on 10 acres has been destroyed by floodwater. We are scared that the river might change its course. We have constantly been hit by floods. We wonder if our next generation will even opt for farming if this keeps on happening.”

Joginder Singh from Ibrahimwal village, who lost paddy sown on 25 acres due to floods, says, “Debts have been mounting. How will we repay them? We have already taken loans to sow paddy, and now it’s destroyed. We have been set back 10 years. Money is required for levelling land that has become uneven. Sand and silt from fields has to be removed. Unless the government helps us, it will take years for many farmers to get back on their feet. They won’t survive like this.”

Kapurthala farmer Tarsem Singh says, “Out of 20 villages hit by floods in the district, silt has decimated crops in 10 to 12 villages. At least 20,000 farmers have been impacted by floods. The girdawari has not been conducted for previous losses, and fresh onslaught of water is here to torment farmers.”

Sukhpal Singh, SDO, Drainage Department, said, “Over two lakh cusecs of water from the Beas river entered the district this time after it was released from the Pong dam. A substantial amount of water came from the Chakki river. The last time, a little over one lakh cusecs water had flooded the region. The temporary bundh at Baupur Kadim village also broke last night. Barring Dhilwan and Bholath villages, no bundhs broke but water seeped in. But water inflow has reduced to 80,000 cusecs and is expected to reduce further.”