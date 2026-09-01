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Home / Jalandhar / ‘Run For Equality’ marathon draws massive response in Kapurthala

‘Run For Equality’ marathon draws massive response in Kapurthala

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:54 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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More than 600 students participated in the marathon spreading the message of equality, social harmony and brotherhood.
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As part of the celebrations marking the 650th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Ravidas, the district administration organised the ‘Run For Equality’ marathon in Kapurthala on Monday, which witnessed an enthusiastic response from the youth, with more than 600 students participating and spreading the message of equality, social harmony and brotherhood.

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The Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal, SSP Gaurav Toora, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anupam Kaler, Arjuna Awardee and AAP Sultanpur Lodhi halqa in-charge Sajjan Singh Cheema, AAP Kapurthala halqa in-charge Adv Karambir Singh Chandi and Phagwara Improvement Trust chairman Jarnail Nangal jointly flagged off the marathon.

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Addressing the participants, the Deputy Commissioner said that the marathon was aimed at taking the message of equality and social harmony of Guru Ravidas among the younger generation by engaging them in sporting activities. He said that participation in sports would help to channelise the energy of youth in a positive and constructive direction.

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He also said that the Punjab Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, was organising a series of programmes across the state to commemorate the 650th Parkash Purab of Guru Ravidas and disseminate his timeless teachings among the masses.

Arjuna Awardee and Sultanpur Lodhi AAP halqa in-charge Sajjan Singh Cheema appreciated the overwhelming participation of students and youth in the marathon.

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Kapurthala AAP halqa in-charge Adv Karambir Singh Chandi also appreciated the initiative by the district administration and said that the Punjab Government had been making concerted efforts to promote a sporting culture in the state through initiatives such as ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’.

At the conclusion of the marathon, medals were presented to the first 20 participants, comprising 10 girls and 10 boys, by the chief guest and other dignitaries in recognition of their performance.

The marathon commenced from Guru Nanak Stadium, proceeded towards PUDA entry gate and returned to Guru Nanak Stadium, where it will culminate. SSP Gaurav Toora also participated in the marathon and ran alongside the students and other participants, further boosting their enthusiasm.

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