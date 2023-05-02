‘Run for Modi’ held in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 1

The vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding a ‘Prosperous Punjab’ was spread today by the BJP by organising ‘Run for Modi’ here today.

Avinash Rai Khanna, senior BJP leader, said, “It was important to spread the vision and commitment of Narendra Modi for Punjab and how important the PM considered to revamp the state, which was just three decades ago number one state in the nation.”

Dr Mahinder Singh, senior UP BJP leader and in-charge of the Jalandhar Parliamentary bypoll, Rakesh Sharma, Narinder Singh Raina, national state secretary and in-charge of Punjab, participated in the run which was organised from Guru Nanak Mission Chowk to Dr Ambedkar Chowk in the city.