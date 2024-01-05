Rupanjot’s last rites performed after SIT formed to arrest killers

Phagwara, January 4
Hundreds of residents attended the last rites of Rupanjot Singh in village Bohani near Phagwara on Thursday. The family members of the deceased agreed to cremate Rupanjot when SSP Kapurthala Vatsalya Gupta assured to nab the killers soon and a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Superintendent of Police Gurpreet Singh Gill was constituted.
Notably, the family members along with villagers sat on dharna outside the Rawalpindi police station on December 31 to protest against the failure of the police to arrest the accused involved in attacking and seriously injuring Rupanjot Singh in village Bohani near Phagwara. The incident took place on October 3.
Onkar Singh, father of the deceased, said that his son was going on a bike with his friend Gurpreet Singh when the three car-borne accused chased and attacked him with iron rods.
