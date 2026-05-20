Rural health centres in Phagwara struggle amid severe staff shortage

Despite repeated claims by the Punjab government about strengthening healthcare facilities in rural areas, the ground reality in 92 villages of Phagwara subdivision paints a grim picture. A detailed assessment has revealed that several Health Sub Centres in the rural belt are either lying closed for long periods or functioning only for limited hours, forcing villagers to travel to the city or neighbouring villages even for basic medical treatment.

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The rural region of Phagwara has been divided by the Health Department into five sectors — Bhulla Rai, Palahi, Ranipur, Hadiabad and Panchhat — where a total of 22 Health Sub Centres are officially operational. However, according to departmental records, out of 30 sanctioned posts of Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), only 12 positions are currently filled while 18 posts remain vacant.

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Due to the severe shortage of staff, a single ANM is being compelled to manage two to three sub centres simultaneously, badly affecting regular healthcare services in the villages. The situation has further worsened as several ANMs are also being assigned additional departmental duties.

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Villagers allege that the lack of adequate medical staff and irregular functioning of health centres have pushed rural residents towards expensive private healthcare facilities. For economically weaker families, even treatment for minor illnesses is becoming a financial burden.

Madhopur village sarpanch, Ninder Singh, stated that the village dispensary has been closed since the previous panchayat tenure and has remained locked for most of the time since then. He said villagers are left with no option but to travel to Phagwara city or nearby villages for treatment. According to him, several written complaints were submitted to the department, but no corrective action has been taken so far.

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Similarly, the sarpanch of Bahni village said that the local dispensary opens only for about an hour in the morning, mainly for vaccination activities. He added that the absence of regular check-up and treatment facilities is causing major inconvenience to villagers and demanded that the dispensary be upgraded into a better-equipped healthcare centre.

Responding to the issue, Kapurthala Civil Surgeon Dr Sanjeev Bhagat admitted that the shortage of ANM staff is a serious concern and said the department has already forwarded a proposal to the government for filling the vacant posts. He further stated that Aam Aadmi Clinics are being planned in rural areas to provide primary treatment, diagnostic services and essential medicines to residents.

For now, however, healthcare services in the rural areas of Phagwara continue to lag far behind official claims, leaving thousands of villagers waiting for basic medical facilities and meaningful administrative intervention.