Rural police destroy drugs seized in 164 NDPS cases

Jalandhar, October 29
The Jalandhar Rural Police today disposed of contraband seized in various cases registered under the NDPS Act, including over 218 kg of poppy husk and over 4-kg heroin.
Talking to the press, Sawarndeep Singh, SSP Rural, Jalandhar, said, “The Jalandhar rural police have destroyed drugs seized in multiple cases under the NDPS Act at PK Paper and Board Mill, Mehatpur. The drugs destroyed include over 218 kg of poppy husk, 3.4 kg of intoxicating powder, 4.8 kg heroin, 10 gm charas, 2.7 kg of ganja, 190-gm smack, 17 injections, 7,395 tablets and 230 capsules.”
The drugs were destroyed under the supervision of the Jalandhar Rural SSP, who is also the Chairman of the Drug Disposal Committee, Jalandhar Rural.
The amount of heroin destroyed by the police is valued at over Rs 20 crore in the international market.
SSP Sawarndeep Singh noted, “The drugs destroyed were seized in 164 separate cases registered under the NDPS Act over the past two to three years. The last cache of drugs was destroyed on September 30, and this is the second such exercise in less than a month.”
