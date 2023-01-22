Rurka Kalan players shine at football c'ship

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 21

Seven players of the Jalandhar-based Youth Football Club Rurka Kalan, including four boys and three girls, brought accolades at All India Inter-University Football Championship. The seven players were selected for their respective teams (boys and girls) to represent their university at the national level.

The students who made it to the championship include four boys and three girls.

Taking part in the football championship, the boys won the bronze medal, and the girls won the silver medal.

While the four boys are students of DAV College, Phagwara, the girls are students of BBK DAV College, Amritsar. The boys who who played for the championship are Karthik, Sanamdeep Singh, Karanveer Singh and Akash babu and the three girls are Bandana, Pooja Rani, and Ramnik Kaur.

On the occasion, club president, Gurmangal Das Sony, congratulated the children, their parents, and coaches. He said the children were a source of great pride for YFC Rurka Kalan.

He said, “The girls of YFC Rurka Kalan were intiated at priomary levels in sports only in 2013. Now they have brought accolades at the All India Inter-Varsity level. Their career strated here. It is a matter of pride for us that in a decade, they have made such progress. We expect to create produce bustling football talent from YFC for which all credit goes to the trainers and the coaches.”

He encouraged all the players to brighten the name of their club and their coaches in the future. He said many YFC players were still playing at the national and international level through various clubs. The boys’ and girls’ inter-varsity championships were held at Kota and Gwalior, respectively.