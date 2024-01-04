Rush eases at Phagwara petrol pumps

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 3

Situation inched towards normalcy with long queues to get petrol and diesel at fuel stations easing at several places here today.

A day after people resorted to panic buying amid truckers’ strike, fuel supplies were replenished with fresh stocks. No queue was seen at any petrol pump today.

Phagwara SDM Jashanjit Singh said Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Capt Karnail Singh yesterday warned that any kind of hoarding by petrol pumps would not be tolerated. The Deputy Commissioner had also appealed to public not to resort to panic buying of fuel, assuring them of the availability of adequate stocks.

