Saanjh Kendra distributes ration among needy

Phagwara, April 28
The Nakodar police, Saanjh Kendra, on Friday distributed dry ration among some needy persons as per the directions issued by the Additional Director General of the Police (community division), Chandigarh.
In-charge Narinder Singh, in a press release, said, “A function was organised in the subdivisional Saanjh Kendra office in which dry ration was distributed and people were made aware of facilities available at the Saanjh Kendra, the Shakti App and the helpline numbers.”
