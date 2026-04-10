Breaking barriers, women from financially humble rural backgrounds are steadily carving out their own identities as entrepreneurs, contributing financially to their families while balancing household responsibilities.

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At the district-level farmers’ training camp and exhibition — an event largely dominated by male farmers — a small yet determined group of women stood out. Among them were Gurbaksh Kaur and Seema Rani from Karari village, who showcased their organic products. Their stall attracted steady attention, with visitors keen to test and purchase items such as wood-pressed mustard oil, coconut oil, flaxseed oil and turmeric powder.

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The journey, however, has not been easy. Both women underwent nearly a year of training before launching their group in 2022. Today, their efforts are beginning to pay off, not just financially, but also in terms of self-reliance and confidence.

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Gurbaksh Kaur’s husband works in Dubai, taking up menial jobs to support the family. Inspired to contribute, she started thinking of doing of something. Similarly, Seema Rani, whose husband works as a labourer, is now earning independently and sharing the financial responsibilities of her household.

“Saanu hath nahee failane painde hun. Na apne husband agge, na kisi hor agge,” said Seema Rani, expressing pride in their newfound independence. (We no longer have to extend our hands in need, neither before our husbands nor anyone else.)

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Despite their progress, challenges remain.

The women admit that limited formal education can make it difficult to communicate with customers and expand their work. However, they are actively working to overcome these hurdles by learning and improving their skills.

“We manage our homes, take care of our children, and still find time to produce and plan our work. We believe that hard work is the only way to achieve something in life,” they said.

Their presence at the exhibition not only highlighted their products, but also sent a strong message about the growing role of rural women in work.