'Saawan Kavi Darbar' celebrates monsoon spirit with poetry, music

The Punjabi Sahit Sabha, Hoshiarpur, in collaboration with the District Language Officer, Hoshiarpur, organised a ‘Saawan Kavi Darbar’ at the digital library here. The literary gathering, presided over by sabha president Jasbir Singh Dhiman, brought together poets and literary enthusiasts who celebrated the monsoon through poetry, music and verse.

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Welcoming the poets and scholars, Dr Jaswant Rai, Research Officer, Department of Languages, said such gatherings were not merely platforms for reciting poetry but also provided an opportunity to reflect on linguistic, cultural and social issues. He emphasised the need for such literary events to continue regularly.

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Eminent poet Madan Veera appreciated the Punjabi Sahit Sabha for remaining consistently active in promoting literature. He observed that literary programmes organised without being confined to rigid formats often created a more lasting impact.

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The poetry session opened with Surinder Kangvi presenting a ‘Gurbani shabad’ associated with the month of saawan in Raag Malhar, followed by an original song. Hardial Hoshiarpuri, Raj Kumar Ghasipuria and Meenakshi Menon further enriched the gathering with their melodious renditions.

Dr Shamsher Mohi won appreciation for his distinctive presentation of couplets from his ghazals, taking the literary evening to its high point. Jasbir Singh Dhiman, Dr Darshan Singh Darshan, lecturer Lakhwinder Lakhi, Dr Kuldeep Singh, Jaswant Singh, Manjit Kaur, Prabhjit Kaur, Sukhjit Kaur, Harpreet Kaur and Prinkle also presented their compositions.

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The proceedings were conducted by Dr Jaswant Rai. In his presidential remarks, Jasbir Singh Dhiman shared his observations on the poetry presented during the evening.