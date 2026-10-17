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Home / Jalandhar / Sachin Pilot’s Doaba tour tomorrow

Sachin Pilot’s Doaba tour tomorrow

To meet families affected by gangster violence

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:31 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Sachin Pilot will be accompanied by Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh.
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All-India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Punjab Sachin Pilot will meet at least three families affected by gangster violence in the Doaba region on Sunday.

He will be accompanied by newly-appointed Punjab Congress president and Jalandhar Cantonment legislator Pargat Singh.

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Pilot will reach Jalandhar on Saturday evening. He will spend the night in the city before leaving for Shahkot the next morning.

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To visit slain kabaddi player’s village

His first halt will be at Nangal Ambian village, the native place of slain kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian. He was shot dead on March 14, 2022, at the venue of a kabaddi tournament in Mallian Khurd village near Jalandhar.

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Having moved to the UK with his family, Sandeep had captained both India and the UK and was popularly known as the Gladiator. Nearly 20 bullets were fired at his head and chest. The Punjab Police reportedly took considerable time to identify the culprits and make arrests. The arrests eventually followed repeated visits to India by his wife, Rupinder Kaur Sandhu, who raised the issue in the media.

Pilot’s second halt will be at Nakodar, where he will visit the family of Timmy Chawla, a cloth merchant who, along with his gunman, Mandeep Singh, was shot dead by extortionists on December 8, 2022.

Gangsters had reportedly been demanding Rs 30 lakh in ransom from him. Three persons were arrested two years after the incident, and the case was linked to Pakistan-based Harvinder Rinda. Pilot’s third stop will be at Miani village in Tanda, Hoshiarpur, where three motorcycle-borne assailants shot dead Balvinder Singh, a hardware store owner, on January 15 this year.

In July 2026, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) charged former Tanda Station House Officer (SHO) Gurinderjit Singh Nagra with conspiring to extort USD 40,000 from a California-based family by threatening to falsely implicate them in the case.

‘Unlikely to meet Cong workers, leaders’

“Pilot is unlikely to meet party leaders and workers, as the visit has been designed with a specific purpose,” said a local MLA.

Reacting to the proposed tour, Punjab AAP president Aman Arora said, “We have no issues with his visit. He is free to meet whoever he wants to. But our suggestion to him is also to meet those who succumbed to gangster violence during the Congress rule.”

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