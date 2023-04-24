SAD alleges sarpanches being threatened, seeks EC inquiry

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 23

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today filed a complaint with the Election Commission alleging the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was threatening Panchayati Raj officials as well as sarpanches with action in case the AAP candidate did not register a lead in their respective areas.

SAD leaders demanded a high-level inquiry by the Election Commission of India (ECI), terming it a violation of the model code of conduct by the ruling party.

Will present them before ec officials They (sarpanches) are scared of being targeted. We will present them to the ECI if an inquiry is ordered. They are willing to make a full disclosure in front of ECI officials. —Pawan Kumar Tinu, SAD leader

However, when questioned be mediapersons as to why no sarpanches had ben brought for the disclosure, SAD leaders claimed that sarpanches were scared of being targeted but will make full disclosure to officials of the Election Commission.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Punjab Press Club here today, senior SAD leaders Balwinder Singh Bhundur and Pawan Kumar Tinu alleged that sarpanches of Adampur block were called to the Block Development Officer’s office recently and threatened that cases would be opened against them and that they would face criminal action in case the AAP candidate did not register a lead in their villages. Tinu also alleged that an SDO threatened the sarpanches after confiscating their mobile calls after thorough searches.

In his complaint sent today to the Chief Election Commissioner, ECI Tinu alleged, “By using such unfair means AAP has brazenly violated the model code of conduct in the Jalandhar bypoll.”