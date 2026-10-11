DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / SAD appoints ex-SMO Bittu as Banga in-charge

SAD appoints ex-SMO Bittu as Banga in-charge

Likely to take on turncoat MLA Sukhi in state Assembly poll next year

article_Author
Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:28 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
SAD chief Sukhbir Badal welcomes Satwinderpal Singh Bittu into the party in Chandigarh on Saturday.
Advertisement

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday appointed former Senior Medical Officer Satwinderpal Singh Bittu (52) as its in-charge for the Banga Assembly constituency, just days after he quit his job.

Bittu joined the party in the presence of its president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, in Chandigarh. He had taken premature retirement.

Advertisement

Sukhbir said, “Due to his long-standing dedication to public service in Nawanshahr district, Bittu has gained valuable social experience. I extend my best wishes to him for this new responsibility. I am fully confident that he will further strengthen the party in the area.”

Advertisement

The development is being seen as an attempt by the party to take on ENT specialist Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, who was elected an Akali MLA from the constituency for the second time in 2022 but later joined the ruling AAP in August 2024.

SAD leaders believe that a doctor with goodwill in local circles could take on Sukhi in the forthcoming elections.

Advertisement

A general surgeon, Dr Bittu’s wife is also a doctor. She is a gynaecologist and runs a private maternity centre in Balachaur. Bittu is learnt to have recently bought a new house in Banga to begin his new innings in politics.

Following a controversy in January this year, when Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann initially claimed that 169 missing saroops of Guru Granth Sahib had been recovered from Rasokhana Nabh Kanwal Raja Sahib in Banga, Sukhi had taken a stand against his own party and defended the religious shrine. At the time, it was believed that Sukhi could return to the SAD, as followers of the shrine had expressed considerable displeasure with the AAP. The party’s leaders were subsequently forced to take a U-turn.

The shrine has a large following in the Banga, Nawanshahr, Garhshankar and Chabbewal areas.

Party seeks views for Punjab poll manifesto

Phagwara: The SAD has launched a public outreach campaign here to seek suggestions from residents for preparing its manifesto for the Assembly elections.

The drive was launched at Preet Nagar in the Satnampura circle of Phagwara under the leadership of Ranjit Singh Khurana. Khurana said the party wanted to prepare a manifesto that reflected public opinion rather than being limited to promises formulated by political leaders.

The party plans to release its election manifesto on November 1, which is observed as Punjab Day. — OC

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts