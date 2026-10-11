SAD appoints ex-SMO Bittu as Banga in-charge

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday appointed former Senior Medical Officer Satwinderpal Singh Bittu (52) as its in-charge for the Banga Assembly constituency, just days after he quit his job.

Bittu joined the party in the presence of its president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, in Chandigarh. He had taken premature retirement.

Advertisement

Sukhbir said, “Due to his long-standing dedication to public service in Nawanshahr district, Bittu has gained valuable social experience. I extend my best wishes to him for this new responsibility. I am fully confident that he will further strengthen the party in the area.”

Advertisement

The development is being seen as an attempt by the party to take on ENT specialist Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, who was elected an Akali MLA from the constituency for the second time in 2022 but later joined the ruling AAP in August 2024.

SAD leaders believe that a doctor with goodwill in local circles could take on Sukhi in the forthcoming elections.

Advertisement

A general surgeon, Dr Bittu’s wife is also a doctor. She is a gynaecologist and runs a private maternity centre in Balachaur. Bittu is learnt to have recently bought a new house in Banga to begin his new innings in politics.

Following a controversy in January this year, when Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann initially claimed that 169 missing saroops of Guru Granth Sahib had been recovered from Rasokhana Nabh Kanwal Raja Sahib in Banga, Sukhi had taken a stand against his own party and defended the religious shrine. At the time, it was believed that Sukhi could return to the SAD, as followers of the shrine had expressed considerable displeasure with the AAP. The party’s leaders were subsequently forced to take a U-turn.

The shrine has a large following in the Banga, Nawanshahr, Garhshankar and Chabbewal areas.

Party seeks views for Punjab poll manifesto

Phagwara: The SAD has launched a public outreach campaign here to seek suggestions from residents for preparing its manifesto for the Assembly elections.

The drive was launched at Preet Nagar in the Satnampura circle of Phagwara under the leadership of Ranjit Singh Khurana. Khurana said the party wanted to prepare a manifesto that reflected public opinion rather than being limited to promises formulated by political leaders.

The party plans to release its election manifesto on November 1, which is observed as Punjab Day. — OC